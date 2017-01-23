Hosts Gabon crash out of Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon crashed out of the competition in the group stage Sunday following a goalless draw with Cameroon, who advance to the last eight.



Gabon, meanwhile, become just the fourth Cup of Nations hosts in 33 tournaments to be knocked out in the group stage.



Aubameyang had scored in each of the Panthers' opening games but they could only draw 1-1 against both tournament debutants Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso.



However, the Borussia Dortmund striker was guilty of a glaring miss in the fourth minute, somehow putting the ball wide at the back post with the goal gaping after an inviting Bouanga cross.

