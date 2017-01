Lebanon will be quietly confident of qualifying for the Asian Cup after the draw for 2019 edition took place in Abu Dhabi Monday.



Seeded 14th in Pot 3, the Cedars were drawn alongside North Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong in Group B.



Lebanon's last and only Asian Cup appearance came in 2000 when they hosted the quadrennial event.



The competition was recently expanded from 16 teams to 24, offering the continent's lesser lights the opportunity to rub shoulders with Asia's elite.

