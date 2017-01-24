Tunisia book quarterfinal berth as Algeria bow out

Tunisia kept up an impressive recent record of African Nations Cup quarterfinal appearances by thumping Zimbabwe 4-2 with a flurry of first-half goals to come second in Group B Monday.



Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Yassine Khenessi and Wahbi Khazri, with a penalty, wrapped up the win before the break to send Tunisia through with six points, a point behind Senegal.



Tunisia's lead was doubled 12 minutes later as playmaker Msakni showed his full array of skills before burying the ball.



Khnessi then hit the post with a diving header and Msakni had a point-blank header saved by Zimbabwe's Tatenda Mkuruva as Tunisia were prevented from increasing their tally.

...