Skull fracture victim Mason talking in hospital

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been talking in hospital about the incident that left him with a fractured skull, the Premier League club said Monday.



Mason was subsequently taken to the nearby St. Mary's Hospital in west London and underwent surgery.



Afterward, a Hull statement said: "Ryan has been visited this morning at St. Mary's Hospital by club captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild.



Cahill, Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland all reportedly visited Mason Sunday.

