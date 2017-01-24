Mason clash puts focus on head risks in sport

Ryan Mason's clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill has again set alarm bells ringing over the risk of head injuries across a number of high profile sports.



A leading critic of the way football deals with head injuries said Mason's treatment had been "exemplary".



The RFU's annual injury audit for 2015/16 revealed that concussion now accounts for a quarter of all injuries – up from 17 percent the year before.



In December, the United States Supreme Court upheld the National Football League's $1 billion concussion settlement that covers more than 20,000 retired American football players based on brain injuries linked to concussions during their careers.

