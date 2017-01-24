Sevilla title challenge "a reality", says coach Sampaoli

Sevilla have serious aspirations to win La Liga for the first time since 1946 after gate-crashing the usual two-horse race between Real Madrid and Barcelona, their coach Jorge Sampaoli said Tuesday.



Sevilla are second in the standings, one point ahead of champions Barca and one behind Real Madrid, who they beat this month to become the first team to topple Zinedine Zidane's side since last April.



Atletico Madrid were the last team to break Real Madrid and Barcelona's stranglehold on La Liga when they won the title in 2014 . The last team before them to win the league outside Spain's two most successful clubs were Valencia in 2004 .

