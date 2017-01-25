Ivory Coast out as Morocco win

Title-holders the Ivory Coast were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations Tuesday after a superb Rachid Alioui goal gave Herve Renard-coached Morocco a 1-0 win in Gabon. Clinching a quarterfinals place was particularly sweet for Frenchman Renard, the coach of the Ivorians when they won the biennial tournament two years ago.



Democratic Republic of Congo beat Togo 3-1 in the other Group C match to top the standings with seven points followed by Morocco (six), the Ivory Coast (two) and Togo (one).



As the match kicked off twice champions Ivory Coast knew they had to win while a draw would suffice for Morocco, whose only title came 41 years ago.

