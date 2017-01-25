Liverpool seek League Cup home comfort in Saints semifinal

Liverpool's formidable home record was meant to provide the platform for a tilt at three trophies this season – but Saturday's surprise 3-2 Premier League defeat by Swansea spoiled that idea.



If Jurgen Klopp's team are to overcome Southampton at Anfield in the second leg of a League Cup semifinal Wednesday and reach Wembley, their defending will have to improve significantly.



The shock of suffering their first defeat at Anfield in almost 12 months is still being felt by the club's supporters, with a run of just two points won from the last nine available damaging Liverpool's chances of landing a first English league title since 1990 .



With FIFA ruling Matip can play for Liverpool, losing finalists in last season's League Cup final after being beaten in a penalty shootout by Manchester City, he can now compete for a starting spot with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan.

...