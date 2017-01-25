Injury-hit Real wait on Ronaldo for Cup comeback

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will shrug off a foot problem in time to lead the European champions' bid to overcome a Copa del Rey deficit at Celta Vigo Wednesday.



In contrast to Madrid's ailing squad, Celta should be well rested to spring another surprise after coach Eduardo Berizzo made eight changes from the side that won at the Bernabeu last week for Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.



Barcelona ended a 10-year wait for a victory away at Sociedad thanks to Neymar's penalty last week to carry a 1-0 lead into their second leg at the Camp Nou Thursday.



Andres Iniesta and Rafinha are also doubtful, but Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are expected to start again up front after all three scored in Sunday's 4-0 rout at Eibar.

...