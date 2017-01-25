Mason skull fracture gives Hull coach perspective

The fractured skull suffered by Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason puts the club's on-pitch commitments in perspective, manager Marco Silva said Wednesday.



Hull's players will wear "MASON 25" T-shirts during Thursday's warm-up -- a reference to Mason's age and squad number -- and fans have been encouraged to join in with a minute's applause in the 25th minute.



Hull return to London this weekend for an FA Cup fourth-round game against second-tier Fulham Sunday and Silva said he would use the opportunity to visit Mason.

...