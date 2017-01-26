Southampton beat Liverpool, reach League Cup

Southampton reached the English League Cup final for the second time after producing a robust defensive performance and scoring late on the break to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the semifinal second leg Wednesday, advancing 2-0 on aggregate.



With Manchester United strong favorites to progress from the other semifinal match, Liverpool were looking to set up the prospect of a final between English football's two most decorated clubs.



The Saints lost the 1979 League Cup final to Nottingham Forest.



Progress might be even more satisfying for the south-coast team because they have acted as a virtual feeder club to Liverpool in recent seasons with the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren and Rickie Lambert making the journey from St. Mary's Stadium to Anfield.

