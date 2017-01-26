Salah sinks Ghana as Egypt go through in Africa Cup of Nations

The record seven-time winners of the competition only needed a draw to be certain of going through but the victory allowed them to leapfrog already-qualified Ghana and finish on top of Group D.



Hector Cuper's solid side, who have not conceded a goal yet in Gabon, will now stay in the port city of Port-Gentil for a last-eight tie against Morocco Sunday evening.



Gyan was making his 99th international appearance and was looking to score his 50th goal for his country, but he went down with what looked like a groin injury toward the end of the first half and eventually came off.

...