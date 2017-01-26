Atletico ease into Copa del Rey semis

Atletico Madrid cruised into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey Wednesday despite fielding an understrength side as a 2-2 draw at Eibar secured a 5-2 aggregate win.



Holding a comfortable 3-0 first-leg lead, Atletico boss Diego Simeone left top scorer Antoine Griezmann back in the Spanish capital, while Diego Godin and Koke were also left on the bench.



Barcelona are in a far more comfortable position as they welcome Real Sociedad to the Camp Nou Thursday boasting a 1-0 first leg lead.



However, Enrique insisted his relationship with the squad is as good as ever in his third season in charge.

