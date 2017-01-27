Man Utd survive Hull scare to reach League Cup final

Manchester United survived a scare to reach the League Cup final after Oumar Niasse's late goal earned Hull City a 2-1 victory in Thursday's semifinal second leg.



Leading 2-0 from the first leg, United saw their advantage at an ice-cold KCOM Stadium halved by Tom Huddlestone's 35th-minute penalty and then restored by Paul Pogba's second-half strike.



From the off the cohesive football all came from Hull and it was United who looked a team of strangers, with center-backs Phil Jones and Chris Smalling conspicuously unconvincing.



Hull had the first serious attempt of the match, David de Gea boxing away a free-kick from Sam Clucas, and the United goalkeeper was soon involved again.

...