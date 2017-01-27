Cracks in Zidane’s all-conquering Real Madrid

Zidane celebrated a near flawless first year in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu in early January having won three trophies in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and suffering just two defeats.



However, back-to-back defeats to Sevilla and then Celta saw Real's lead at the top of La Liga cut to a solitary point and left them with too much of a mountain to climb to reach the Cup semifinals as a 2-2 draw away to Celta Wednesday allowed the Galicians to progress 4-3 on aggregate.



Celta are also enjoying a fine season and Real were severely hampered by injuries with Zidane missing seven first-team regulars in total for Wednesday's second leg.



Barca's mini-collapse came later in the season last year, but, after a 39-game unbeaten run, they lost three La Liga games in a row for the first time in 13 years and were also sent packing from the Champions League by Atletico in April as fatigue took its toll.

...