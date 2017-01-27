'Bayern have quality to win triple': Robben

Arjen Robben says Bayern Munich have the quality to repeat their 2013 triple of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles, but admits the Bavarian giants need to improve.



Robben scored the winner when Bayern lifted the 2013 Champions League -- their fifth European Cup title -- with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at London's Wembley.



Bayern became the first German club to win the treble of European, league and cup titles in 2012/13 -- no other German rival has repeated the feat -- and the 33-year-old Robben says they can do it again in 2017 .



Robben knows Bayern must raise their game to threaten the likes of Arsenal, holders Real Madrid and fellow giants Barcelona in Europe.

