Liverpool look to arrest slide as hopes fade

January has been a month to forget for Liverpool, who have plummeted from title contention after earning only 1 point from a possible 9 in the Premier League and then being eliminated from the League Cup at the semifinal stage by Southampton. They have one win in seven games so far in 2017, and that came in an FA Cup replay against a team from fourth-tier Plymouth.



It has forced Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp to shuffle his attacking personnel, with Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana playing in various positions across the front four, and the result has been only six goals in seven games from the highest-scoring team in the Premier League.



Klopp said after the two-legged loss to Southampton that 70-80 percent of teams are deploying this tactic and his team must adapt to it.



It remains to be seen whether Klopp's high-energy pressing tactics are taking their toll on his players, especially after such a packed January schedule that still has two more games left.



Liverpool have, however, not had any European competition this season so should be fresher than some of their main rivals.

...