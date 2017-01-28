New-look Juve side may be deployed again

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is expected to ring the changes but hinted his new-look tactical formation could be deployed again when the champions travel to Sassuolo Sunday.



Wednesday's 2-1 Italian Cup quarterfinal win over AC Milan was virtually wrapped up by the 21st minute after goals by Dybala and Miralem Pjanic.



Coach Luciano Spalletti watched nervously as Roma held on to a 1-0 lead at home to Cagliari last week, when Edin Dzeko hit his 14th goal of the campaign, but is expected to keep faith with his starting eleven.



Diego Perotti and Radja Nainggolan should start behind Dzeko, who would be leading the Serie A goal-scoring charts instead of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi had the Bosnian been even more clinical this season.

...