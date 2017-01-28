Rattled Real Madrid aim to halt sudden slump

Real Madrid host high-flying Real Sociedad Sunday aiming to reverse an alarming dip in form that has seen Zinedine Zidane's seemingly unbeatable squad just two weeks ago fail to win in three of their last four matches.



However, the visit of Sociedad, who are level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, kicks off a daunting run of fixtures for Real with four away league games to follow in February.



Sociedad are also suffering a Copa del Rey hangover as they were thumped 5-2 by Barcelona Thursday to bow out 6-2 on aggregate.



That victory extended Barca's winning streak to five games – their longest of the season so far.

