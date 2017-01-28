Martial aims for FA Cup boost with United

Anthony Martial's Manchester United future has looked to be in severe doubt lately, so Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan carries extra significance for him.



United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the France forward will start the match, having been omitted from the squad for the last two matches.



It will be the first time that Martial has played since he started the 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool on Jan. 15, when he was substituted after 65 minutes.



Mourinho was unimpressed with his side's display at the KCOM Stadium, and has made clear he expects better Sunday.



Gary Caldwell was sacked in late October and replaced early the following month by Warren Joyce, who spent 10 years as the reserve team manager at Old Trafford.

...