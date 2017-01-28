Critics part of being at Madrid: Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insisted there is still plenty for the European champions to be positive about Saturday despite a run of just one win in five games.



Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Celta Vigo Wednesday and have seen their lead at the top of La Liga cut to just a point from Sevilla after being defeated by their closest challengers for the first time in 40 matches two weeks ago.



However, despite facing the first sustained period of criticism of his year-long spell in charge at the Bernabeu, Zidane, who played for Madrid between 2001 and 2006, believes criticism comes with the territory at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

...