No special treatment for misfiring Benzema, says Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.



Benzema, 29, has long been viewed by Spanish media as one of president Florentino Perez's favorite players and is also seen to have a special bond with fellow Frenchman Zidane, who reportedly advised Real to sign him from Olympique Lyonnais for 30 million euros ($32 million) in 2009 .



In spite of persistent injuries and inconsistent displays, Benzema has started six more league games than Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who returned to Real from Juventus for 30 million euros last year.

