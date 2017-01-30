Shaky Dortmund leak late equalizer

Borussia Dortmund conceded a late goal in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's low-key Bundesliga return Sunday in a 1-1 draw at Mainz which cost them third place in the table.



Aubameyang, the German league's top scorer with 16 goals, was back in Dortmund's starting lineup following Gabon's group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, but he had just two shots on goal in Mainz.



This was Dortmund's fourth draw in their last five league games.



Last season's runners-up are now fourth – fourteen points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Werder Bremen Saturday thanks to goals by Arjen Robben and David Alaba.

