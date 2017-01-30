Watford, Hull, Leeds suffer Cup upsets

Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City, and Championship side Leeds United paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were all knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round Sunday – but holders Manchester United won comfortably.



United went through, winning 4-0 despite making nine changes at home to Wigan Athletic, who are in the bottom three of the Championship.



Watford lost 1-0 to League One (third tier) side Millwall and Hull, FA Cup finalists three years ago, were humbled 4-1 by Championship (second tier) side Fulham after missing two late penalties.



Watford's manager Walter Mazzarri had made seven changes, leaving experienced players like captain Troy Deeney and midfielders Etienne Capoue and Tom Cleverley among the substitutes.

