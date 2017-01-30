Payet gets his dream move back to Marseille

France international Dimitri Payet's long drawn-out transfer saga ended Sunday as Premier League side West Ham agreed to sell him to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a reported 25 million pounds ($31 million).



The 29-year-old – who starred for the Hammers last season scoring 12 goals – had effectively gone on strike at the beginning of the month.



Payet, who joined West Ham from Marseille for 10 million pounds in 2015 and only last February signed a new 125,000 pounds a week five-and-a-half-year contract, had also attracted the ire of the fans.

