Juve open up four-point gap as Roma flop

Juventus' campaign for a record sixth consecutive Italian title gathered pace Sunday as nearest rivals Roma stumbled. A 2-0 win at Sassuolo enabled Massimiliano Allegri's Juve to pull four points clear at the top of the table as Roma went down to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Sampdoria.



Roma led twice against Sampdoria in Genoa, but their title aspirations were dealt a deflating blow as strikes from Czech forward Patrik Schick and Colombian striker Luis Muriel turned the match around in the space of three minutes midway through the second half.



With Atalanta held to a 1-1 draw at Torino and AC Milan beaten 2-1 at Udinese, it was a good weekend for fast-rising Inter Milan.

