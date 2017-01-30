Egypt strike late to beat Morocco, make semis

Mahmoud Kahraba scrambled in the winner in the 88th minute as Egypt beat Herve Renard's Morocco 1-0 Sunday to reach the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations and join Ghana who earlier beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in the other quarterfinal. A tense last-eight tie in Port-Gentil seemed destined for extra time until Kahraba, on as a substitute, poked the ball over the line after the Moroccan defense had failed to cut out a corner.



The 1-0 scoreline also means Hector Cuper's side have still not conceded a goal in four games in Gabon.



Jordan opened the scoring after 63 minutes of a tight, bruising quarterfinal in northern Gabon and Andre put Ghana ahead again from a 78th-minute penalty.

