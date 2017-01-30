PSG denied by Monaco’s Silva in stoppage time

Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time goal canceled out Edinson Cavani's late penalty, allowing Monaco to stay top of the standings with 49 points from 22 games. They lead Nice, who beat En Avant Guingamp 3-1 earlier Sunday, on goal difference, and PSG by three points.



Until then, PSG had only threatened through Cavani's volley in the 11th minute.



As PSG seemed to be heading toward a lucky win, Silva was allowed space to advance and hit a low shot from 25 meters to beat Areola and hand Monaco a deserved draw two minutes into injury time.

...