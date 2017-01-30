Real Madrid extend lead as Barcelona, Sevilla slip up

Real Madrid extended their La Liga lead to four points and still have a game in hand over their title rivals as Cristiano Ronaldo was on target in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Earlier Sunday, Barcelona were left to rue La Liga's lack of goal line technology as they weren't awarded a clear goal in a controversial 1-1 draw at Real Betis.



However, Barca still moved up to second on goal difference as Sevilla were reduced to 10 men after just two minutes in a 3-1 defeat at Espanyol.



There was far more drama at the Benito Villamarin as Barca were largely outplayed by Betis, but still felt hard done by after referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez failed to award them an equalizer when the ball crossed the Betis line shortly after Alex Alegria's opener 15 minutes from time.



Betis had most of the play Barca the best chance of the first half when Antonio Adan flew off his line to deny Neymar from another scintillating Messi pass.



Betis should have sealed the three points when Castro broke clear on goal eight minutes from time, but ter Stegen redeemed himself with a fine save.

