West Ham rebel Payet signs for Marseille

Dimitri Payet's acrimonious divorce from West Ham ended late Sunday as the France international signed former club Marseille in a 30 million euro (£25 million ,$31.3m) deal.



The 29-year-old's short tenure with the Hammers came to a premature conclusion when he signed a contract lasting until 2021 in a new record deal for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.



Payet starred for the Premier League side last season scoring 12 goals but he had effectively gone on strike at the beginning of the month.



Payet joined West Ham from Marseille for £10 million in 2015 and only last February signed a new £125,000 a week five-and-a-half-year contract.

...