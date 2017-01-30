Arsenal's Wenger to take cautious approach with Welbeck

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.



After three substitute appearances, Welbeck marked his first start of the season by scoring two goals in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup Saturday.



Wenger said Welbeck was unlikely to feature in Tuesday's Premier League clash against 14th-placed Watford.



Wenger made 10 changes for the FA Cup fourth-round victory at Southampton and the Frenchman is confident his squad has enough depth to compete on all fronts.

...