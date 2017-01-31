Liverpool seek to banish blues against Chelsea

Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield Tuesday.



Liverpool are winless in four home league matches against Chelsea but won at Stamford Bridge this season and several clubs will be hoping Klopp's side can put a spanner in the works of Conte's relentless team.



Second-placed Arsenal host Watford while Tottenham, nine points behind Chelsea in third place, travel to bottom club Sunderland having taken 22 points from the last 24 available.



Jose Mourinho's sixth-placed United are unbeaten in 13 in the league but have drawn their last two matches and must beat struggling Hull City at Old Trafford to stay in touch with the leaders.

