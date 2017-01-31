Rummenigge says balance of power shifting to clubs

European Club Association president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge described FIFA's 48-World Cup as "nonsense" Monday and warned football's governing body that the balance of power in the sport was shifting toward his members.



However, Rummenigge, whose organization represents 220 clubs, played down suggestions that clubs could rebel against football's governing body by refusing to release players for international matches and tournaments.



Watzke was equally critical of FIFA but also rejected a boycott.



Rummenigge said that the ECA had a good understanding with European soccer's governing body UEFA but FIFA was different.

...