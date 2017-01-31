No need to justify behavior, Payet says back at Marseille

France international Dimitri Payet said Monday he didn't have to justify his behavior after forcing through a return to Marseille from West Ham for a club-record transfer fee.



Payet rejoined the Ligue 1 side on a four-and-a-half-year deal after Marseille shelled out 30 million euros ($31.3 million) to bring him back to the Stade Velodrome.



Payet starred for the Premier League side last season, scoring 12 goals and being named to the PFA Team of the Year, but when the transfer window opened earlier this month he refused to play as his priority was a return to France.



French international Payet, who stood out for the host nation at Euro 2016, had become a fan favorite at the Hammers after he joined from Marseille in 2015 for a reported 10.7 million pounds.

