Wenger signs new two-year Arsenal contract

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract, the club announced Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.



Long-serving Wenger has presided over a grueling season, which saw his team fail to qualify for the Champions League, but masterminded a stunning FA Cup final win over Chelsea last weekend.



Arsene is the best person to help us make that happen.



Wenger's new contract brings to an end the most traumatic season of his near 21-year Arsenal tenure.



Wenger's switch to a back-three enabled Arsenal to end the season in style, winning seven of their last eight league games before toppling Chelsea in last Sunday's FA Cup final.



Arsenal's Wembley win against Chelsea gave them a third FA Cup in four seasons and made Wenger the first manager in history to have won the tournament seven times.

