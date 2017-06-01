Mijatovic recalls his historic Real goal

As Real Madrid and Juventus prepare to lock horns once more in a Champions League final, memories of their first final meeting 19 years ago come flooding back for one of Madrid's unlikely heroes Predrag Mijatovic. Mijatovic scored "the most beautiful and important" goal of his career and one of the most vital in Madrid's history as Real shrugged off the unusual tag of underdogs to beat a fearsome Juventus side 1-0 in Amsterdam in the 1998 final.



Madrid travel to Wales looking to make history on two fronts as the first side to retain the competition in the Champions League era and deliver a first La Liga and Champions League double for 59 years.



Mijatovic's strike ended a 32-year drought without winning the European Cup.

...