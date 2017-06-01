Manchester City set Guardiola Treble target

Pep Guardiola has been challenged to win the Treble by Manchester City's ambitious owners as the Premier League club aim to bounce back from a disappointing campaign.



Guardiola's first season with Manchester City was a damp squib as they ended without a trophy after failing to push for the title and crashing out of the Champions League in the last 16 .



City also fell short in the FA and League cups in a rare season of underachievement for Guardiola, who was a serial trophy winner during his spells in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.



However, Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak believes Guardiola's track record of 21 trophies in his previous seven years as a manager proves this season will be a brief blip before a more successful future.

...