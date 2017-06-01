A look at the stages of Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal

Helped by his knowledge of the French league, Wenger quickly began constructing a formidable side: Patrick Vieira had already joined in the months before Wenger's arrival; Marc Overmars, Emmanuel Petit and Nicolas Anelka joined ahead of the 1998-99 season; Thierry Henry replaced Anelka in 1999 . By 2001, he was building the team that would become known as the "Invincibles" – one that went through the 2003-04 league season unbeaten.



The team blew a five-point lead in February in the 2007-08 season and imploded in the last months of the 2010-11 season when in contention for four trophies, including losing to Birmingham in the English League Cup final.



Arsenal's limitations in the Champions League were particularly galling, with Wenger unable to lead his side beyond the last 16 from 2011-17 .



Arsenal ended up finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in a full season under Wenger, although a strong finish to the campaign saw the team beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

...