Mourinho will adapt to suit United style, says Anderson

Former Manchester United defender Viv Anderson believes Jose Mourinho will look to return to the club's traditional footballing values after securing a Champions League place in his first season in charge at Old Trafford.



Victory over the Dutch side brought a successful end to a challenging campaign that saw Mourinho's United finish sixth in the Premier League as well as winning the League Cup, and Anderson is confident the Portuguese manager will build on that achievement.



Mourinho"s United struggled at times throughout the season, with the club drawing 10 times at home and scoring on only 54 occasions during the league season but, as Anderson points out, the lure of the biggest competition in European club football will allow the Portuguese coach to further strengthen his squad.

...