Juventus great Buffon still driven by fear

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has experienced more or less everything in his illustrious career but says he still feels fear ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.



Buffon has been the last line of a Juve defense that conceded only three times en route to the final -- the lowest total since Arsenal arrived at the showpiece game against Barcelona in 2006 having let in two goals.



Buffon will be 39 years, 126 days old on Saturday, whereas fellow Italian great Paolo Maldini was 38 years, 331 days when he skippered Milan to victory against Liverpool in 2007 .

...