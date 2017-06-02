Messi to build brand in China with theme park

Chinese fans will be able to celebrate the achievements of Barcelona soccer great Lionel Messi at a new theme park to be built in Beijing.



The Messi Experience Park, which is being launched by the five times world player of the year in collaboration with Chinese broadcaster Phoenix Group and Spanish media company Mediapro, is set to open in 2019 in the Chinese capital.



Messi is Barcelona's highest paid player, earning an estimated 40 million euros ($45 million) per year, which is set to increase this summer as he is expected to sign a bumper new long-term contract with Barca, where his current deal runs until 2018 .

