Bubbling Real strike force face ultimate test

Real Madrid's irresistible attack slams into Juventus' seemingly immovable defense Saturday when the free-scoring Spanish aristocrats hope to become the first club to win the Champions League in successive seasons.



Others include Juve 'keeper Gianluigi Buffon potentially becoming the oldest player to lift the trophy or Real coach Zinedine Zidane, twice a Champions League runner-up with Juve, contriving to break the hearts of those who once idolized him.



While Ronaldo's infectious confidence will sweep through Zidane's side, Serie A title winners Juventus are unbeaten in Europe this season and are going to their second final in three years having conceded only three goals.



Khedira conquered Europe with Real in 2014 but never really cut it at the Bernabeu, while Higuain, despite scoring more than 100 goals for the club, is still looking for a Champions League medal.

