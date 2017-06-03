Juventus coach Allegri finally gets the credit he deserves

There was widespread anguish among Juventus fans in 2014 when coach Antonio Conte was replaced by Massimiliano Allegri, who had been fired by AC Milan just a few months previously.



It was with more or less the same squad that Juventus reached the final the following year and it has continued to grow under Allegri.



The team has matured since then and after an impressive quarterfinal victory over Barcelona, they dug deep against Monaco to reach the final and have not been allowed to relax.



Milan signed Allegri in 2010 but club president Silvio Berlusconi never really warmed to the Tuscan coach. Allegri's job there became even more difficult as Milan sold or released their best players, with the title-winning team being dismantled in favor of bargain buys and inexperienced youngsters.



Against a Madrid team that is determined to retain its title, Allegri will certainly be needing those leadership skills Saturday.

