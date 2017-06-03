Juventus seek what Zidane failed to deliver for them

It is hard to view Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's playing career as anything other than outstanding.Arguably the finest midfielder of his generation, he would feature in many all-time best elevens.



When Juve signed Zidane from French club Bordeaux in 1996 they had just been crowned champions of Europe.



It never happened – Juve lost two finals during the Zidane era, and his solitary Champions League success would come with Real in 2002 .



Zidane, who lived quietly in the countryside during his time in Italy, remains liked and respected among the Juve faithful.

...