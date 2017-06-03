'History' awaits Madrid and Juventus, says Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says an "appointment with history" awaits his side and Juventus in Saturday's glamour Champions League final at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.



Ramos is hoping to lift the trophy for the third time in four years, which would make Zinedine Zidane's team the first to have successfully defended it in the Champions League era.



Juventus, who have lost four finals since winning the tournament for a second time in 1996, are seeking to complete the first treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and European Cup crowns in their history.



As well as becoming the first team to retain the trophy since Arrigo Sacchi's all-conquering AC Milan in 1990, Madrid can complete their first Liga and European Cup double since the 1957-58 season.



Three players -- Juve pair Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain and Madrid striker Alvaro Morata -- and Real coach Zidane will be going up against their former club.

