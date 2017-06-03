World Cup dream kept Kompany positive in darkest times

Vincent Kompany says the prospect of Belgium qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia proved motivation in his "darkest moments" as he returns to his national team after an almost two year absence.



So my hope is to experience a tremendous World Cup in 2018 ".



The 31-year-old, who was only 17 when he debuted for the national team, has been unable to play for Belgium since October 2015 because of a string of injuries.



Belgium have a two point lead at the top of Group H and are strongly fancied to win an automatic ticket to Russia after a quarter-final place at last year's European Championship.

