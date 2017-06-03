Europe deserves to host 2030 World Cup: UEFA president

Europe should host the 2030 World Cup, not the country who is the highest bidder, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has told the BBC.



This week, smartphone maker Vivo became the latest World Cup sponsor from China following conglomerate Wanda and electronics company Hisense.



China's President Xi Jinping is a devoted football fan and is eager to host the tournament with his ultimate desire for the country to win the trophy itself.



However, Ceferin is adamant that Europe should host the 2030 showpiece and believes that based on FIFA's rotational policy it is their turn.

