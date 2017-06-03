Win it for me, Pirlo tells Juve

Now playing for New York City FC, Pirlo said he would be racing home after his new club's MLS clash with Philadelphia to watch the final on television.



Pirlo won four Italian titles in his 2011-15 stint at Juventus. He was part of the side that lost the 2015 final to Barcelona and the pain lingers still.



Pirlo, who won European football's biggest prize twice with AC Milan, said a Juve triumph would be a fitting honor for club captain Gigi Buffon as the Italy goalkeeper nears the end of his trophy-laden career.

