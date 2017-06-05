Ronaldo silences critics with Real victory

After another potent demonstration of Cristiano Ronaldo's enduring scoring prowess, surely no Real Madrid fan can contemplate criticizing him now.



At the end of the 25th season of the Champions League, Ronaldo is the first player to score in three of the competition's finals.



And having lifted the European Cup once with Manchester United, Ronaldo has done it three times in four seasons with Madrid.



It began with Ronaldo winning his first title with Portugal at the European Championship.



Ronaldo's career goal tally in club and international soccer now stands at 600 .



Madrid's attacking brilliance proved too hard for Juventus to contain, giving Zinedine Zidane his second Champions League title in 18 months of top-flight management.



Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.



It owed much to Madrid controlling midfield, largely thanks to Modric, who set up Ronaldo's second.

...