Majestic Modric the key to Real Madrid’s final turnaround

The score was at 1-1 after Ronaldo had netted against the run of play and Mario Mandzukic had equalized but Juventus were creating the better chances and Gianluigi Buffon's net had otherwise gone untroubled.



With Real Madrid playing a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield and featuring no traditional wingers, the onus fell on Modric and Toni Kroos to occupy wider spaces.



Modric created Ronaldo's second goal from the right wing, elegantly skipping toward the byline before pulling back the ball for Ronaldo to cushion home and effectively kill the game.



While Ronaldo is the man who applies the killer blow, Modric is the team's strategist, quietly working to create avenues and openings for Real Madrid to capitalize on.

